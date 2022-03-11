Sign up
Photo 1794
Hazy Misty View
A familiar view and very hazy misty conditions first thing. Converted to black and white as I think it brings the details out more.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
3
0
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2810
photos
265
followers
106
following
491% complete
View this month »
1786
1787
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1787
627
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th March 2022 7:42am
bw-rjb
Bieoerg
Nice layers. Great composition.
March 11th, 2022
Lee
I like how the layers fade away. Good shot.
March 11th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely. I love this kind of layered landscape.
March 11th, 2022
