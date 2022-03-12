Previous
March Hares by rjb71
Photo 1795

March Hares

Lucky to catch these two Hares at the Eyebrook reservoir in the golden hour. No boxing but they did chase each other around for a bit before they went there separate ways.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
