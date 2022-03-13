Sign up
Photo 1796
Barn Owl
I'd heard there was a Barn Owl at the local nature reserve. Popped down to have a look and right on time it appeared. I missed the best shot when it flew straight by me but fascinating to watch this graceful owl hunting for around 1 hour.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2812
photos
265
followers
106
following
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellous image and experience. :)
March 14th, 2022
Richard Brown
ace
@robz
thanks it really was and easy to switch off from the world whilst watching this fascinating owl.
March 14th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
A steep turn from this owl didn't affect his flying power! What a super shot! fav
March 14th, 2022
