Photo 1822
Time Travel
I seem to have been struck down with a bad case of man flu so here's another shot from Sunday. Lead car is a Riley Monaco followed by a Rover 12. Processed in black and white as I thought it suited the scene.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-rjb
Renee Salamon
ace
Great b&w, feels like a 40s shot
April 26th, 2022
Richard Brown
ace
@rensala
thanks thats what I was aiming for.
April 26th, 2022
summerfield
ace
great shot, RB. there definitely is a vintage feel to it. aces!
April 26th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool..
April 26th, 2022
