Time Travel

I seem to have been struck down with a bad case of man flu so here's another shot from Sunday. Lead car is a Riley Monaco followed by a Rover 12. Processed in black and white as I thought it suited the scene.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Renee Salamon
Great b&w, feels like a 40s shot
April 26th, 2022  
Richard Brown
@rensala thanks thats what I was aiming for.
April 26th, 2022  
summerfield
great shot, RB. there definitely is a vintage feel to it. aces!
April 26th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very cool..
April 26th, 2022  
