Feeling Blurry by rjb71
Feeling Blurry

After a week of man flu I decided to get up at 5am to photograph the Bluebells. Obviously my eyes don't function very well at that time of day so everything is a bit blurry!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Helene ace
i really like it! fav
April 30th, 2022  
Carole G ace
Great ICM bluebells, hope the man flu is only flu!
April 30th, 2022  
