Photo 1824
Feeling Blurry
After a week of man flu I decided to get up at 5am to photograph the Bluebells. Obviously my eyes don't function very well at that time of day so everything is a bit blurry!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th April 2022 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
Helene
ace
i really like it! fav
April 30th, 2022
Carole G
ace
Great ICM bluebells, hope the man flu is only flu!
April 30th, 2022
