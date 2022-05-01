Previous
Waving by rjb71
Photo 1825

The BBMF Lancaster Pa474 today over Uffington in Lincolnshire. If you look closely you can see the person in the bomb aimer position waving.
1st May 2022

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
