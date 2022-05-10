Previous
Avro Lancaster Just Jane by rjb71
Photo 1830

Avro Lancaster Just Jane

A visit to East Kirkby in Lincolnshire today to see Avro Lancaster Just Jane perform its taxiing experience. You can have a ride in the Lancaster as it runs up and down the airfield for around £410.00 There is a waiting list of around 1 year!
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Esther Rosenberg ace
No kidding, 1 year waiting ? Would be pretty cool tho.
May 10th, 2022  
