The Old Ball and Chain by rjb71
Photo 1829

The Old Ball and Chain

Long exposure shot of that popular wedding venue Normanton Church on Rutland Water
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great low pov, composition
May 9th, 2022  
