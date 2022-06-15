Sign up
Photo 1855
Reflecting on Wednesday
Making the most of the great conditions this week with another trip to Rutland Water tonight.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
2
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2885
photos
263
followers
105
following
508% complete
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1849
1850
1851
1852
641
1853
1854
1855
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th June 2022 9:08pm
George
ace
Beautiful. Great reflection.
June 15th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Perfect reflections...neat sunburst
June 15th, 2022
