P51 Mustang Contrary Mary by rjb71
Photo 1857

P51 Mustang Contrary Mary

A very enjoyable day at Duxford today. This is P51 Mustang Contrary Mary looking very fine in the host sunshine that has been the warmest day of the year so far.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful Paint job
June 17th, 2022  
