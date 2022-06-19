Sign up
Photo 1859
Spitfire PRXI PL983
Otherwise known as the NHS Spitfire. Last. Time I photographed this Spitfire it was flying over the local hospitals raising funds for NHS during the pandemic. Nice to see it in its normal element again.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
17th June 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
