Spitfire PRXI PL983 by rjb71
Spitfire PRXI PL983

Otherwise known as the NHS Spitfire. Last. Time I photographed this Spitfire it was flying over the local hospitals raising funds for NHS during the pandemic. Nice to see it in its normal element again.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
