Previous
Next
The Black Eagles! by rjb71
Photo 1876

The Black Eagles!

A thoroughly enjoyable evening at the Shuttleworth trust Old Warden. Arguably the stars of the show were the Korean Black Eagles display team making only a handful of appearances in the UK this summer.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
What a terrific image!
July 17th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Spot on with timing and pov and sharpness. A fav from me
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise