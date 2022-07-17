Sign up
Photo 1876
The Black Eagles!
A thoroughly enjoyable evening at the Shuttleworth trust Old Warden. Arguably the stars of the show were the Korean Black Eagles display team making only a handful of appearances in the UK this summer.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Dianne
What a terrific image!
July 17th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Spot on with timing and pov and sharpness. A fav from me
July 17th, 2022
