Previous
Photo 2011
10
A little long exposure shot of groyne number 10 at sunny hunny today! For my non UK followers a groyne is a wooden sea defence and sunny hunny is Hunstanton in Norfolk although not very sunny today!
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
8
5
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
Flashback
View
Madeleine Pennock
Fabulous image! I bet this would look superb in black and white!
June 30th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Gee Whizz! That is so beautiful!
June 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
June 30th, 2023
Dianne
Wow - how to make artwork out of a groyne! Fav
June 30th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot! I had to think about sunny hunny for a second, I always think of her sister sunny scunny 😉
June 30th, 2023
Nick
ace
Really well taken shot
June 30th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Very cool shot.
June 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
The long exposure makes it quite interesting looking
June 30th, 2023
