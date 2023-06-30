Previous
10 by rjb71
A little long exposure shot of groyne number 10 at sunny hunny today! For my non UK followers a groyne is a wooden sea defence and sunny hunny is Hunstanton in Norfolk although not very sunny today!
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Madeleine Pennock
Fabulous image! I bet this would look superb in black and white!
June 30th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Gee Whizz! That is so beautiful!
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
June 30th, 2023  
Dianne
Wow - how to make artwork out of a groyne! Fav
June 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot! I had to think about sunny hunny for a second, I always think of her sister sunny scunny 😉
June 30th, 2023  
Nick ace
Really well taken shot
June 30th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Very cool shot.
June 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
The long exposure makes it quite interesting looking
June 30th, 2023  
