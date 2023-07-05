Previous
NHS 75 by rjb71
Photo 2012

NHS 75

Oakham Castle floodlit in support of the NHS 75th birthday. It should really be blue but turned out to be more purple! Still it looks quite nice
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A great moody night time photo.
July 5th, 2023  
George ace
Very effective.
July 5th, 2023  
