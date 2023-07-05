Sign up
Photo 2012
NHS 75
Oakham Castle floodlit in support of the NHS 75th birthday. It should really be blue but turned out to be more purple! Still it looks quite nice
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Ellen Bogenschutz
A great moody night time photo.
July 5th, 2023
George
Very effective.
July 5th, 2023
