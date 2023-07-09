Previous
Flying the Flag by rjb71
Flying the Flag

I've done this one a few times before but it always impressive to see the 50ft Union Jack displayed by the Red Devils parachute team.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, I’ve never seen that before. Very impressive
July 9th, 2023  
