Previous
Photo 2015
British india line
SR Merchant Navy Class 35018 British India Line crossing the Burton Coggles Viaduct on the East Coast Main line this morning.Not much steam but still nice to see. Also thanks to the farmer who allowed me to stand in his field.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
7
3
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3057
photos
228
followers
92
following
552% complete
View this month »
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
great leading lines , fabulous
July 15th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Lovely shot.
July 15th, 2023
George
ace
Great lines.
July 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful image
July 15th, 2023
Denise Wood
Awesome capture :)
July 15th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely nostalgic image! Shame there wasn't much steam, but it begs you to return to capture it next time!
July 15th, 2023
