British india line by rjb71
Photo 2015

British india line

SR Merchant Navy Class 35018 British India Line crossing the Burton Coggles Viaduct on the East Coast Main line this morning.Not much steam but still nice to see. Also thanks to the farmer who allowed me to stand in his field.


15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
great leading lines , fabulous
July 15th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Lovely shot.
July 15th, 2023  
George ace
Great lines.
July 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful image
July 15th, 2023  
Denise Wood
Awesome capture :)
July 15th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely nostalgic image! Shame there wasn't much steam, but it begs you to return to capture it next time!
July 15th, 2023  
