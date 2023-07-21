Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2017
Dartford Crossing
Crossing the dartford crossing bridge on my way to Folkestone today. If only my driver had selected the lane to the left so it was more symmetrical
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3059
photos
228
followers
92
following
552% complete
View this month »
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Taken
21st July 2023 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Your driver is obviously not a photographer 😉
July 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic pov to capture the symmetry and lines
July 21st, 2023
Richard Brown
ace
@carole_sandford
well he's Italian so probably biased to driving on the right!
July 21st, 2023
Richard Brown
ace
@seattlite
thanks thought it worthy of a post even if its just a phone shot though a windscreen
July 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close