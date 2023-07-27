Previous
A Bum Shot by rjb71
Photo 2022

A Bum Shot

A bee leaving the lavender plant in the back garden in a rare moment of sunshine. Whilst a lot of the northern hemisphere roasts the UK is enjoying a cool wet summer.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford
Oh I don’t know, I think it’s rather good 😉
July 27th, 2023  
