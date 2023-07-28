Previous
Sally B by rjb71
Sally B

Its 85 years today since the first flight of the Boeing B17 Flying Fortress. So here's Europe's only airworthy B17 Sally B at Duxford for The Americans Flying day.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Chris Cook ace
Wow! Great shot! Fav
July 28th, 2023  
