Previous
Photo 2023
Sally B
Its 85 years today since the first flight of the Boeing B17 Flying Fortress. So here's Europe's only airworthy B17 Sally B at Duxford for The Americans Flying day.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
1
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Chris Cook
ace
Wow! Great shot! Fav
July 28th, 2023
