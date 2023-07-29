Previous
Lancaster! by rjb71
Lancaster!

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Stapleford Park for their 1940's weekend. Nearly caught me out as I wasn't expecting them to turn.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Matthew Walker ace
Nice shot! Great motion.
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
July 29th, 2023  
