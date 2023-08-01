Sign up
Photo 2025
Reflective
Been a while since I've bothered to do a sunset but calm conditions and an interesting sky coaxed me out to Rutland Water this evening.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Corinne C
Stunning!
August 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
Fabulous!
August 1st, 2023
George
It was worth it!
August 1st, 2023
gloria jones
Stunning.
August 1st, 2023
