Lyveden New Bield by rjb71
Lyveden New Bield

Lyveden New Bield near Corby Northamptonshire. Built around 1605 for Sir Thomas Tresham a fervent Catholic, it was never completed as he died in the same year. Its a fascinating building with lots of religious symbolism.
Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
