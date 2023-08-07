Previous
Days are getting shorter by rjb71
Days are getting shorter

A sure sign the days are getting shorter is that I'm dragging myself out for sunset more often
Richard Brown

Beautiful sight - well worth the effort. :)
August 7th, 2023  
