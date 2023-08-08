Previous
Watching the Sunset by rjb71
Watching the Sunset

Another one from last night's sunset. I spotted this couple walking along the path and thought their silhouettes would make a nice addition to the scene.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Nigel Rogers ace
Very nice
August 8th, 2023  
