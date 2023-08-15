Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2034
Never eat shredded wheat
Round bales always remind me of shredded wheat.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3077
photos
223
followers
90
following
557% complete
View this month »
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Latest from all albums
2028
2029
2030
654
2031
2032
2033
2034
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
Such an interesting image with the modern haybales against an ancient backdrop.
August 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close