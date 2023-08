Reach for the Sky

Sometimes less is more? I was watching this cloudscape form in the distance and thought it might work well with a silhouetted aircraft. This is the imperial war museums very own MK 1 spitfire N3200 built in 1939 and shot down in France on the 26th May 1940. It was recovered in 2000 and rebuilt to flying condition in 2014 before being gifted to the IWM in 2015.