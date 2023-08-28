Sign up
Photo 2044
Sunset and Sunflowers
Sunflowers trapped behind an electric fence to stop them escaping or to stop photographers trespassing! ;)
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford
ace
Definitely the latter 😂 lovely shot!
August 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great sunset capture
August 28th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
It didn’t stop you from getting a great shot
August 28th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
August 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice one
August 28th, 2023
