Sunset and Sunflowers by rjb71
Photo 2044

Sunset and Sunflowers

Sunflowers trapped behind an electric fence to stop them escaping or to stop photographers trespassing! ;)
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford ace
Definitely the latter 😂 lovely shot!
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great sunset capture
August 28th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
It didn’t stop you from getting a great shot
August 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
August 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice one
August 28th, 2023  
