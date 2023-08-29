Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2045
That Light!
Another from the Duxford Flying evening. This is B17 Sally B the only airworthy Flying Fortress in Europe captured in some of the best light that I have ever photographed an aircraft in.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
6
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3089
photos
220
followers
90
following
560% complete
View this month »
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Latest from all albums
2039
2040
655
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wow!
August 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Perfect light! Great capture!
August 29th, 2023
Dianne
Incredible. Fav
August 29th, 2023
George
ace
Superb.
August 29th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close