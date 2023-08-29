Previous
That Light! by rjb71
Photo 2045

That Light!

Another from the Duxford Flying evening. This is B17 Sally B the only airworthy Flying Fortress in Europe captured in some of the best light that I have ever photographed an aircraft in.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
560% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow!
August 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Perfect light! Great capture!
August 29th, 2023  
Dianne
Incredible. Fav
August 29th, 2023  
George ace
Superb.
August 29th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise