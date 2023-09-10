Previous
Lady of Legend by rjb71
Photo 2050

Lady of Legend

GWR 2900 "Saint" Class No. 2999 Lady of Legend at Nene Valley Railway Wansford pulling the Cornishman evening service. Taken from a safe viewpoint on the platform.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great train shot
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise