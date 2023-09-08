Previous
Sultry Sunset by rjb71
Photo 2049

Sultry Sunset

Another unseasonably warm September day with temperatures topping 30 degrees C. The sun was a bit clouded out but still made an interesting scene I think
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lesley ace
It certainly does. Stunning!
September 8th, 2023  
