The Jester by rjb71
Photo 2056

The Jester

John Romain in Spitfire Mk XIV RN201 flying the Jester while Duxfords big wing formation of 14 Spitfires and 3 Hurricanes formed up for their flypast.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

