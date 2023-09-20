Previous
Big Wing by rjb71
Big Wing

Hard to do this justice in a photograph but quite a sight and sound if you were there. Duxfords big wing comprising 14 Spitfires and 3 Hurricanes
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Maggiemae ace
Wow! what a sight and sound! Crisp focus..
September 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Impressive!
September 20th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful
September 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
September 21st, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Nice focus and we can imagine the roar
September 21st, 2023  
