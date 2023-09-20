Sign up
Previous
Photo 2057
Big Wing
Hard to do this justice in a photograph but quite a sight and sound if you were there. Duxfords big wing comprising 14 Spitfires and 3 Hurricanes
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
5
3
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3101
photos
218
followers
91
following
563% complete
View this month »
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Wow! what a sight and sound! Crisp focus..
September 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Impressive!
September 20th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful
September 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
September 21st, 2023
Linda Godwin
Nice focus and we can imagine the roar
September 21st, 2023
