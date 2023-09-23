Previous
2 Wars in one shot

Taken at Sywell Aerodrome today. The WW2 Lancaster Bomber flying over The Great War team and their replica WW1 aircraft.
23rd September 2023

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
