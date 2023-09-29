Previous
The Harvest Moon by rjb71
Photo 2062

The Harvest Moon

The Harvest Moon rising above the Limnological tower on Rutland Water this evening
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 29th, 2023  
Richard Brown ace
@joansmor thank you
September 29th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
That is an amazing shot!!!!
September 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb
September 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous shot!
September 29th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Absolutely beautiful
September 29th, 2023  
