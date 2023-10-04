Sign up
Photo 2065
A moment
Technical this is not so great but its still a moment and worth sharing I feel. Undoubtedly best viewed on black.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
4
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Dianne
Pretty incredible. Fav
October 4th, 2023
Olwynne
Beautifully caught in the moonlight
October 4th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
Amazing on black. It looks like there is a light behind it glowing.
October 4th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Perfectly aligned with the reflection, so glad you caught this for posterity.
October 4th, 2023
