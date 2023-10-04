Previous
A moment by rjb71
Photo 2065

A moment

Technical this is not so great but its still a moment and worth sharing I feel. Undoubtedly best viewed on black.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Pretty incredible. Fav
October 4th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautifully caught in the moonlight
October 4th, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
Amazing on black. It looks like there is a light behind it glowing.
October 4th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Perfectly aligned with the reflection, so glad you caught this for posterity.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise