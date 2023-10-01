Previous
Night Fighter by rjb71
Photo 2064

Night Fighter

The Battle of Britain Memorial flight Hawker Hurricane in night fighter guise with the Avro Lancaster above in the sky. When attending air shows I always try and grab a few shots that are hopefully a bit different to the norm. I hope this is one…
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice timing, two for the price of one.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise