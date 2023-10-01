Sign up
Photo 2064
Night Fighter
The Battle of Britain Memorial flight Hawker Hurricane in night fighter guise with the Avro Lancaster above in the sky. When attending air shows I always try and grab a few shots that are hopefully a bit different to the norm. I hope this is one…
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Babs
Nice timing, two for the price of one.
October 1st, 2023
