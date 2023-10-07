Sign up
Win some loose some
A practice shot whilst I waited for Steam Loco Clun Castle to come down the line. Unfortunately this was as good as it got as just as the Loco appeared it was over taken by an Azuma electric train obscuring the steam loco from my view!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot sorry for the bad photo bomb
October 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good symmetrical composition and silhouette even if not the shot you wantd
October 7th, 2023
