Swaning around by rjb71
Photo 2067

Swaning around

In a rather strange but welcome change to circumstances I find myself working at home alot. So currently my lunchbreak walk is a wander down to the local canal.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely light and reflections.
October 9th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So elegant!
October 9th, 2023  
