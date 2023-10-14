Sign up
Photo 2068
Last display of the season
Went to Duxford today for their Flying Finale celebrating 50 years of airshows at Duxford. These 4 closed the display in fine style.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Fab shot
October 14th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantastic!!
October 14th, 2023
George
ace
Brilliant.
October 14th, 2023
