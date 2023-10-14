Previous
Last display of the season by rjb71
Photo 2068

Last display of the season

Went to Duxford today for their Flying Finale celebrating 50 years of airshows at Duxford. These 4 closed the display in fine style.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Fab shot
October 14th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic!!
October 14th, 2023  
George ace
Brilliant.
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise