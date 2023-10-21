Previous
Storm Babet by rjb71
Photo 2073

Storm Babet

A lot of flood water around the Viaduct this evening. We fortunately missed the worst of it.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
That is absolutely stunning!
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise