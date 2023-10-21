Sign up
Photo 2073
Storm Babet
A lot of flood water around the Viaduct this evening. We fortunately missed the worst of it.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3118
photos
214
followers
90
following
567% complete
Carole Sandford
ace
That is absolutely stunning!
October 21st, 2023
