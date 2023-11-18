Previous
Swithland Reservoir by rjb71
Photo 2095

Swithland Reservoir

Some nice autumnal colours showing around Swithland Reservoir in Leicestershire today.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Wondeful
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful shot
November 18th, 2023  
