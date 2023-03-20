Humber RIver ~ Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada

Photo of the day... Woodbridge Memorial River Loop

Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The first day of spring!



Across the street from us is the 1.9-km Woodbridge Memorial River Loop. Situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue, it's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River any time of year.