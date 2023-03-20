Sign up
6 / 365
Humber RIver ~ Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
Photo of the day... Woodbridge Memorial River Loop
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The first day of spring!
Across the street from us is the 1.9-km Woodbridge Memorial River Loop. Situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue, it's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River any time of year.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
