7 / 365
"Menacing Look" ~ Indian Shores, Florida, USA
Photo of the day... "Menacing Look"
Indian Shores, Florida, USA
© Rob Falbo
~ This guy was following me around, chasing and snapping at me. I had to document him for posterity.
Indian Shores is close to the hustle and bustle of Clearwater, Tampa and St. Pete, but far away enough to enjoy the tranquility of the uncrowded "blue-green" Gulf of Mexico waters. ~ Good Times!
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Tags
birds
,
sun
,
fun
,
beach
,
st
,
pelican
,
florida
,
tampa
,
pete
,
clearwater
