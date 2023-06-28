Sign up
106 / 365
Marten River ~ Temagami
Photo of the day... Marten River
Municipality of Temagami, District of Nipissing, Ontario, Canada.
© Rob Falbo
"Out of the darkness into the light"
About 420 km north of Toronto, Marten River (named after the nearby river) is considered the gateway to the Temagami area. It is known for its crystal waters and fishing.
FUJIFILM ~ FinePix 6800 Zoom ~ f/2.8 ~ ISO 100 ~ 8mm ~ Max Aperture 3 ~ Pattern Metering ~ No Flash
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
nature
water
peace
beauty
river
lake
fishing
parks
Diana
ace
A lovely scene with wonderful colours and reflections, beautifully framed.
June 28th, 2023
