City of Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
Photo of the day… City Lights.
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)
At night, the city starts to come alive with colour.
The northwest corner of Hwy 7 and Jane St.
29th June 2023
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
city
streets
city scape
street view
