"Love Locks" 2

Photo of the day... "Love Locks"

Distillery District, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Close up from last photo I posted.



The “Love Locks” installation is "made of steel and local reclaimed lumber, which keeps in line with The Distillery’s

industrial-chic vibe. Hundreds of locks hang from metal mesh inside the bold capital letters."



"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery."



(Excerpt from self guided tour information)



Apple iPhone 7 ~ 28mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/195 sec ~ ISO 20 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ no flash, (enhanced)