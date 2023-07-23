Previous
Gooderham Building, Toronto by robfalbo
Gooderham Building, Toronto

Photo of the day... Flatiron Mural,
Gooderham Building, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Probably, the most photographed building in the city (besides the CN Tower), the Gooderham Building (a.k.a. the Flatiron building) has Berczy Park nestled behind it.

The optical illusion, by Canadian artist Derek Michael Besant, gives the impression that the building has more windows and that the mural is "fluttering" in the wind.

Interestingly, it is a picture of the Perkins Building, located across the street. The area is a true gem located in downtown Toronto.

Device info: Apple iPhone 8 ~ f/1.8 ~1/60 sec ~ ISO 100 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ no flash, compulsory (EN)
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
