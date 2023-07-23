Sign up
Previous
131 / 365
Gooderham Building, Toronto
Photo of the day... Flatiron Mural,
Gooderham Building, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Probably, the most photographed building in the city (besides the CN Tower), the Gooderham Building (a.k.a. the Flatiron building) has Berczy Park nestled behind it.
The optical illusion, by Canadian artist Derek Michael Besant, gives the impression that the building has more windows and that the mural is "fluttering" in the wind.
Interestingly, it is a picture of the Perkins Building, located across the street. The area is a true gem located in downtown Toronto.
Device info: Apple iPhone 8 ~ f/1.8 ~1/60 sec ~ ISO 100 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ no flash, compulsory (EN)
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
