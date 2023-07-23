Gooderham Building, Toronto

Photo of the day... Flatiron Mural,

Gooderham Building, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Probably, the most photographed building in the city (besides the CN Tower), the Gooderham Building (a.k.a. the Flatiron building) has Berczy Park nestled behind it.



The optical illusion, by Canadian artist Derek Michael Besant, gives the impression that the building has more windows and that the mural is "fluttering" in the wind.



Interestingly, it is a picture of the Perkins Building, located across the street. The area is a true gem located in downtown Toronto.



