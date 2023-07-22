Sign up
Previous
130 / 365
Berczy Park ~ Toronto
Photo of the day... Berczy Park
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Berczy Park with Bay Wellington Tower and TD Canada Trust Tower in the background.
So much to photograph in this park, I have to come back to it.
Apple iPhone 8 ~ f/1.8 ~1/120 sec ~ ISO 64 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~
no flash, compulsory
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
canada
,
park
,
city
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
cityscape
