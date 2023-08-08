Previous
Trevi Fountain, Rome by robfalbo
Trevi Fountain, Rome

Photo of the day... Rome
© Rob Falbo

The Trevi Fountain, the most famous and largest fountain in Rome. It is considered by many as the most beautiful fountain in the world.
Rob Falbo

