Previous
Tropea, Italy by robfalbo
150 / 365

Tropea, Italy

Photo of the day... Tropea
Vibo Valentia, Calabria.
© Rob Falbo

Tropea, located on the Coast of the Gods, is about as close to heaven as you can get on God's earth.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
Oh to be there now... although the beach does look a bit crowded.
Beautiful view
August 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise