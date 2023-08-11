Sign up
Previous
150 / 365
Tropea, Italy
Photo of the day... Tropea
Vibo Valentia, Calabria.
© Rob Falbo
Tropea, located on the Coast of the Gods, is about as close to heaven as you can get on God's earth.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Tags
italy
,
calabria
,
tropea
Olwynne
Oh to be there now... although the beach does look a bit crowded.
Beautiful view
August 12th, 2023
